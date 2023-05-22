Nicole Kidman's Mallorca photo gallery
22/05/2023
Amber Heard is staying in Spain. She fled to Mallorca last summer after losing her trial against Johnny Depp and she got a taste for the country. Her intention always was to take her daughter, Oonagh,away from the life in Hollywood.

At present they are in Madrid where Amber has caused quite a stir. There are reports that she will be basing herself in Malaga but she also loves Mallorca and spent most of last summer in Costitx, near Inca.

She told the media in Madrid in Spanish: "I love Spain so much. I hope I can get to stay here, I love living here. I hope you are good, it was a pleasure meeting you. I have to move forward, huh? That's life."

There were rumours that she was planning to buy a house in Mallorca and she appeared to love Costitx. But for the time being it is a mystery whether she will be back on the island this summer.

