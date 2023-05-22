Amber Heard is staying in Spain. She fled to Mallorca last summer after losing her trial against Johnny Depp and she got a taste for the country. Her intention always was to take her daughter, Oonagh,away from the life in Hollywood.

At present they are in Madrid where Amber has caused quite a stir. There are reports that she will be basing herself in Malaga but she also loves Mallorca and spent most of last summer in Costitx, near Inca.

Entrevistan a Amber Heard después de mudarse a España: pic.twitter.com/Vw1ugs9CFU — Wall Street Wolverine (@wallstwolverine) May 20, 2023

She told the media in Madrid in Spanish: "I love Spain so much. I hope I can get to stay here, I love living here. I hope you are good, it was a pleasure meeting you. I have to move forward, huh? That's life."

There were rumours that she was planning to buy a house in Mallorca and she appeared to love Costitx. But for the time being it is a mystery whether she will be back on the island this summer.