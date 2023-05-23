Viewers of the smash-hit Netflix series Selling Sunset will be aware that star Jason Oppenheim has a new girlfriend, the model Marie-Lou Nurk.

Jason, 45, started dating the German model last year, and the pair's relationship has obviously become serious. In addition to the 25-year-old influencer being featured on Selling Sunset, the couple have made some big moves to further their relationship.



What most people will probably not know is that Marie is a great fan of Ibiza with numerous photos of her on the island on her Instagram site.