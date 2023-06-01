Award-winning British actress Sadie Frost is back home in Soller and is having a wail of a time, despite the weather.

This week she took to Instagram to post a set of pictures of her having fun in Mallorca and wrote “The many faces of today - happy whatever the weather .. in my happy hippy world”.

Sadie is no stranger to Mallorca.

She first came here in 1999 to film Presence of Mind with Lauren Bacall and Harvey Keitel.

“We spent two months living on the island and I fell in love with the place and have been coming back and forth regularly. I have so many friends who either live or have holidays homes on the island, so it’s great to be back with this wonderful film,” she said.

“Being back has also given me the chance to go house hunting, I’m definitely going to buy a second home here,” Sadie told the Bulletin during the Evolution Mallorca International Film Festival two years ago.

Well, she did and she can’t keep away from the island.