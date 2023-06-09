Dylan Douglas, son of Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones, has posted an interesting photo on his Instagram site. It shows two men and dog in a golf buggy driving along a rough track in Mallorca. The man on the right is none other than Michael Douglas, while the man on the left is the person who cares for the Douglas/Zeta Jones estate between Deya and Valldemossa. The third is the faithful companion who also appears to be keeping his eye on the road.
