Dylan Douglas, son of Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones, has posted an interesting photo on his Instagram site. It shows two men and dog in a golf buggy driving along a rough track in Mallorca. The man on the right is none other than Michael Douglas, while the man on the left is the person who cares for the Douglas/Zeta Jones estate between Deya and Valldemossa. The third is the faithful companion who also appears to be keeping his eye on the road.

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones arrived on the island last weekend after being in the South of France. They are expected to be on the island for at least a month. It is widely rumoured that they will be attending the opening of Sir Richard Branson's new hotel in Banyalbufar later this month.