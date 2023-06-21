Former Emmerdale star Fiona Wade, who played Priya Sharma on the ITV soap until she left the series earlier this year, is relaxing at a private villa in Fornalutx and has been showing off on her Instagram site.

“Beautiful Fornalutx Majorca,” she wrote with a set of pictures she posted for her followers and fans.

The English actress played Priya Sharma in Emmerdale from 2011 to 2023.

Wade’s mother is Filipina and her father is English.

She married fellow actor and former Emmerdale co-star Simon Cotton in 2019.

She is a follower of the Baháʼí Faith.