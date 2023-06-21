The fastest man in the world, Usain Bolt, nicknamed the "Bullet", is enjoying the delights of the Balearics in Ibiza. In the sprinting world, Usain Bolt was the undisputed dominant force in recent times.

Flip through any record book, be it for world records or best performances at premier athletics meets like the Olympic Games or the World Championships, and you will find the Jamaican sprinter dominating the sprint section singlehandedly.

Usain Bolt currently holds the world records for men’s 100m, 200m sprints and was part of the 4x100m world record-holding Jamaican quartet that included Nesta Carter, Michael Frater and Yohan Blake. Usain Bolt set the current 100m world record at the 2009 IAAF World Championships, clocking an astonishing 9.58 seconds for the feat.

At the record-winning event, Usain Bolt’s average ground speed was 37.58km/h, whilst reaching a top speed of 44.72km/h in the 60-80m stretch – numbers fitting for the world’s fastest man. Now he seems to enjoy a fine cigar while chilling in the Balearics.