The Premier League's champion footballer's wife of Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof, Maja Lindelof, is enjoying a Mallorcan holiday.

With a remarkable career as the founder of the fashion brand Lis Bonne Atelier and an accomplished writer for a prominent glossy magazine, Maja has established herself as an independent success. Boasting an impressive following of over 200,000 on Instagram.

Maja Lindelof was recently honored with the title of the "hottest Wag" in the esteemed Premier League.

Husband Victor is a Swedish professional footballer who plays as a defender for Premier League club Manchester United and captains the Sweden national team. Mainly a centre-back, he can also play as a right-back and a defensive midfielder.

Lindelöf began his career in Sweden at Västerås SK, making his debut in October 2009. In December 2011, he agreed to move to Benfica in Portugal, initially representing the club at youth and B levels. After making his first-team debut in September 2013, he continued to appear for the club at B level, while also winning three Primeira Liga titles. He joined Manchester United in July 2017.

Lindelöf has represented Sweden at under-17, under-19, under-21, and senior levels. He was inside the winning squad of the 2015 UEFA European Under-21 Championship. He made his senior international debut in March 2016 and represented his country at UEFA Euro 2016, the 2018 FIFA World Cup and UEFA Euro 2020.