Greetings to all the readers of Mallorca Bulletin. My name is Joan and my job is to take photos of celebrities who come to Mallorca on holiday, for work or simply come to Mallorca because they want to. This job is often called “paparazzi”, but I call myself a “news and celebrity photographer”. Some of my photos can be seen in publications all over the world, but also on my instagram account @j.llado_fotografia.

Today I am writing this column for the first time after several years of publishing some of my photos and now I will tell you my “little stories”.

Elizabeth Debicki has been starring as Lady Di filming in Mallorca. Photo: Joan Llado

The year 2022 ended with the filming of The Crown, which had a lot of repercussion in the UK media and you could also follow it through this newspaper. But 2023 is off to a strong start.

The year began with the visit of the actors Nicole Kidman, Zoe Saldaña and Morgan Freeman, to shoot the film Lioness, of which the trailer has already been presented.

Jeff Bezos and his fiancée Lauren Sánchez arrive to Palma's airport.

Jeff Bezos also choose the island of Mallorca and its waters to inaugurate his new sailboat Koru. Bezos arrived at Son Sant Joan airport in his private plane with his now fiancée Lauren Sánchez, and his private helicopter was waiting for him on the same runway, to take him directly to the auxiliary boat Abeona, anchored next to the Koru in front of Puerto Portals. There they began the guided tour of the two vessels.

Oprah Winfrey visited the Balearic Islands. Photo: Joan Llado

Recently Oprah Winfrey also visited the Balearic Islands. Together with her friend Gayle King, they spent a few days in Mallorca and Minorca on the sailing boat EOS, owned by the American tycoon Barry Diller, one of the founders of the FOX network. A day and a half in Mallorca and a day and a half in Minorca were enough for Oprah to rest, exercise on the deck of the boat and do some hiking in the mountains.

Barry Diller on his sail boat EOS.

Finally, and of which I regret not having obtained photographs, presenter Ellen de Generes landed in Palma, but she was in Mallorca for a short time. As soon as she landed, she was taken to the spectacular yacht Rising Sun, owned by the businessman David Geffen, and they set sail for Ibiza, where the following afternoon the presenter set off on her return trip to the United States.

And after my presentation and this little summary of celebrities, I hope to be able to continue telling you anecdotes every week and if it is with a photo, even better!