TV presenter Fred Sirieix is heading for Mallorca with a new travel show and some star guests.

Gordon, Gino & Fred’s Road Trip appears to have ended but The First Dates maitre d’ told the Mirror things have “moved on”.

But Fred is keeping busy and has another exciting travel show also starring Dermot O’Leary and Michael Caine cooking.

“It’s a great series, we’re off to Spain, Mallorca, Italy and Devon,” he said.

“It will be on TV this summer, I believe.”

Related news Paltrow on food trip to Majorca

Fred Sirieix is a French maître d’hôtel best known for appearing on Channel 4’s First Dates, and BBC Two’s Million Pound Menu.



Sirieix grew up in Limoges, France and trained to work in front of house in a Michelin-starred restaurant in France before working at La Tante Claire in London.

Until 2019 he was the general manager of Michelin-starred restaurant Galvin at Windows at the London Hilton.

Sirieix is the founder of National Waiters Day, the training tool the Art of Service, and the Galvin Cup and Galvin’s Chance charities.

He helped to launch the Right Course, which teaches prisoners about the service industry, and has also released a book called First Dates: The Art of Love and a music track, “La Vie Continue”.

He has been featured in an ITV show, with Gordon Ramsay and Gino D’Acampo, entitled Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip (2019), and Remarkable Places to Eat on BBC Two (2019).