The summer’s here and it’s time to party and believe it of not WHAM! are set to be the hit of the summer.

A brand-new The Balearic Breeze Remix remix of the iconic 1983 hit single ‘Club Tropicana has been released globally today via Ministry of Sound.

Produced by British DJ, producer, and artist Sigala and multi-instrumentalist, producer extraordinaire Manovski, the remix is released as part of WHAM!’s 40th anniversary celebrations and on the same day as WHAM! The Documentary hits streaming giant Netflix.

The Balearic Breeze Remix takes on one of the most definite summer pop songs of all and delivers it straight into 2023 for a new generation of music lovers, festival goers and party people to soak up and enjoy.

George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley formed WHAM! in 1981.

The lifelong friends who met at secondary school in the small town of Bushey became one of the most globally successful pop acts of the 1980s, selling more than thirty million records worldwide. Several pop generations down the line, this treasure trove of musical gems continues to inspire legions of new fans.