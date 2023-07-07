Summer has officially begun and so have the big events and openings. The first of these was the opening of the Son Bunyola hotel, owned by businessman Sir Richard Branson. A luxurious five star hotel located in the heart of the Serra de Tramuntana, far away from everything and with wonderful views of the Mediterranean Sea and the Serra. A euphoric Branson attended the media and the hundred or so guests who came to the event, which included a performance by the musical duo Jaime Anglada and Carolina Cerezuela.

Boris Becker at the Santa Ponsa Country Club. Photos: Joan Llado

The Mallorca Tennis Championships got underway at the Santa Ponsa Country Club. The opening gala was attended by former professional tennis player Boris Becker. The German came to the event with his partner Lilian de Carvalho. In addition, other Spanish celebrities such as the presenter David Broncano and his current partner Silvia Alonso, Maribel Nadal, Arturo Valls, and Fernando Verdasco accompanied their friend Feliciano López who was paid a small tribute as it was the last tournament in Spain that he played before his retirement as a professional tennis player.

Sponsors at Santa Ponsa Country Club.

Many sponsors have participated this year at the only grass ATP tournament held in Spain; Engel & Volkers, Alliance and Estrella Damm did not want to miss an event that is getting stronger every year.

Love on the tennis courts with Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa.

But the surprise of the week was when the Greek tennis player Stefanos Tsitsipas, who plays at the tennis tournament at the Santa Ponsa Country Club, arrived accompanied by his current and recent partner, Paula Badosa. Together they trained and showed their great relationship they are having at the moment, with numerous gestures of affection.

Melissa Roxburgh and J.R. Ramirez from the Netflix series Manifest at Zel’s opening.

And the summer is not only nourished by social events, there are several sportsmen and women who have decided to seal their love on the Balearic island. Recently, Arsenal FC player Ben White celebrated his wedding with his wife Milly Adams in the idyllic setting of La Fortalesa in Pollensa.

Wedding at La Fortalesa.

Incidentally, last week the Atlético de Madrid footballer Marcos Llorente and Patricia Noarbe will also seal their love, and later today the Real Madrid player Marco Asensio and his partner Sandra Garal.