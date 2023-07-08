Brendan Cole, a regular face on Strictly Come Dancing and ITV’s Dancing On Ice, has shared how he and his family will move into a glamping tent at one of his properties on Mallorca while a refurbishment of the house is complete after having decided to swap the UK for Mallorca.



Brendan Cole now considers Mallorca home.

The professional dancer, who became a household name after starring in Strictly Come Dancing for 15 series, bought a property in the north of the island with his wife, Zoe, nearly six years ago and they have spent the best part of a year sitting out the pandemic on the island.

“Zoe had been coming to the island since she was a little girl and after a number of long-haul holidays, we decided that it would be nice to have an overseas property but one closer to home, and where better than Mallorca.

"This is obviously the longest period I have spent on the island but prior to this, it was so easy for me to pop back and forth to the UK for work. It’s just a few hours’ flight to Gatwick, I can be there by 9am on a working day,” he told the Bulletin in an interview