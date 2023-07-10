Award-winning Welsh actress Catherine Zeta-Jones is doing her best to try and beat the heat in Mallorca.

She and her husband Michael Douglas, who has owned the S’Estaca estate on the coast near Valldemossa for over 30 years and has spent a great deal of time and money in restoring the classic building to its former glory, are back on the island and Zeta-Jones has taken to social media to show off her legs, and a few freckles.

She took to her Instagram Stories to share a quick glimpse of herself soaking up some sun by the pool.

Her photo featured nothing but leg, though, as all that existed in the frame were her legs and their lush backyard pool, surrounded by expansive greenery and pool chairs.

It’s been a busy summer for the couple. In May Douglas was recognised at the Cannes Film Festival when he was presented with the honorary Palme d’Or for lifetime achievement and he has been shooting a new film in the States.

The celebrated actor — and son to Hollywood royalty Kirk Douglas — made his Cannes debut in 1979 alongside Jane Fonda, Jack Lemmon and director James Bridges for the “The China Syndrome” premiere.

Now it appears, the couple have managed to find some time relax in Mallorca.