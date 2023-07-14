On Friday, July 7 the wedding of PSG footballer Marco Asensio and his partner Sandra Garal took place. Numerous well-known faces attended the wedding, but without a doubt the one who showed her charm and elegance was the Indian actress Esha Gupta. Model, Bollywood actress and former Miss India in 2007, with more than 14 million followers on Instagram, she was accompanied by her partner, businessman Manuel Campos Guallar, Rafael Nadal’s associate. Esha wore a tight black dress and gave us a nice smile as she left the hotel before heading to the wedding.
Diary of a news and celebrity photographer in Mallorca
Weddings, divorces and holidays to Mallorca
