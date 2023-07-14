On Friday, July 7 the wedding of PSG footballer Marco Asensio and his partner Sandra Garal took place. Numerous well-known faces attended the wedding, but without a doubt the one who showed her charm and elegance was the Indian actress Esha Gupta. Model, Bollywood actress and former Miss India in 2007, with more than 14 million followers on Instagram, she was accompanied by her partner, businessman Manuel Campos Guallar, Rafael Nadal’s associate. Esha wore a tight black dress and gave us a nice smile as she left the hotel before heading to the wedding.

Esha Gupta and Manuel Campos.

British celebrity Megan McKenna will also be walking down the aisle. Last June she announced her engagement to footballer Oliver Burke in a video on her Instagram account. Megan has visited Mallorca on several occasions for work and holidays. The last time we could see her enjoying the beach of Illetas in 2021.

Ricky Martin in Mallorca in 2017.

But it’s not just weddings we’re talking about, there’s also some divorce. Recently Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin and his husband Jwan Yosef decided to end their marriage. “We have decided to end our marriage with love, respect and dignity for our children and honouring what we have experienced as a couple all these wonderful years,” said the couple in a joint statement. Ricky’s last visit to Mallorca was in June 2017. After his concert at the Palma Arena Velodrome, he took the opportunity to go sightseeing with his children and sunbathe.

Elizabeth Hurley in 2018.

Marcel Remus and Hayley Hasselhoff during the Remus Lifestyle Night.

Someone who will be visiting the island shortly is British actress, model and fashion designer Elizabeth Hurley with her son Damian, star guest of the Remus Lifestyle Night, an event organised every year by the German real estate entrepreneur Marcel Remus. It will also be attended by, among others, Hayley Hasselhoff, plus-size model, spokesperson for body positivity and, as her surname indicates, daughter of the well-known actor of the legendary series “Baywatch”, David Hasselhoff. This edition will be held on August 3 at the Hotel Iberostar Llaut in Playa de Palma.