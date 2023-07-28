On the 13th of September 2008, I was working at the newspaper Ultima Hora. It was a Saturday, and the sports desk informed me that the tennis player Roger Federer was at a wedding in the Church of Sant Francesc in Palma. I went to the church, waited for the ceremony to end and, sure enough, among the guests leaving the wedding there was Roger. Those were my first photos as Paparazzi without me being aware of it.

Roger Federer at the wedding of his friend Reto Staulbi in Mallorca in 2008. Photos: Joan Llado

This last week, 15 years later, Roger returned to Mallorca on holiday. He had already been here on other occasions, such as the inauguration of the Rafa Nadal Academy, but this time he was accompanied by his family and friends, including former tennis player Tommy Haas. They took advantage of one of the days to enjoy the Mediterranean Sea and the excellent food at the Puro Beach Illetas club, where they spent the whole day. By the way, Tommy Haas’ wife is the American actress Sara Foster, who has more than 700 thousand followers on Instagram and has starred in numerous American films and series.

American actress Sara Foster.

The events with the Royal Family have now begun. Queen Sofía landed in Palma on Thursday, July 20, of which there are only a few images of her motorcade arriving at Porto Pi in the direction of the Marivent Palace. The next to arrive was King Felipe, who on Thursday, July 27 received an audience with the local authorities at La Almudaina Palace. It remains to be seen whether Felipe VI will finally take part in the Copa del Rey sailing regatta, which also starts this week.

Judi Dench with Queen Leticia in 2021.

And on Sunday, July 30, the final gala of the Atlantida Film Fest will take place. As on other occasions, Queen Letizia will attend the closing ceremony to be held at La Misericordia in Palma. In the 2021 edition, Queen Letizia presented the “Masters of Cinema” award to the renowned British actress Judi Dench, a gala marked by Covid in which all the attendees had to wear the famous mask that was so uncomfortable for many.