Damian Hurley will appear alongside his mother, Liz, on the red carpet in Arenal on Thursday night in a gala event organised by real estate tycoon Marcel Remus. Mother and son are expected to jet in to the island from the south of France where they are staying with Elton John.

Last year, Damian revealed Liz Hurley, 58, ‘dropped everything’ to appear in the erotic thriller film, Strictly Confidential. In addition to his mother, the cast includes guest Doctors actress Georgia Lock and Hollyoaks’ Lauren McQueen as well as Genevieve Gaunt who starred as Pansy Parkinson in Harry Potter.

The movie, which finished filming in the Caribbean last December, is about a young woman named Mia (Georgia Lock) who is haunted by her best friend Rebecca’s suicide. A mystery unfolds when Mia travels to the Caribbean to visit Rebecca’s family and learns there’s more to Rebecca’s death than she thought. Elizabeth plays a character named Lily in the film, who becomes involved with Chiravara’s character, Natasha.

According to The Sun, Elizabeth’s character “is seen getting physical with her co-star in intimate scenes” in the film, including a moment in which the actors are “embracing passionately, before Pear plants a kiss on Liz’s bare skin.”