Before setting off on her Mallorca holiday Queen Letizia of Spain put the finishing touches to her make-up bag with some last-minute shopping. According to Look magazine, the Queen was spotted in a Mercadona in Madrid. According to the magazine, the Queen splashed out on Deliplus eyeliner that costs 3.50 euros. This low-cost product can be found in the perfumery section of the supermarket.
