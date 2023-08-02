Before setting off on her Mallorca holiday Queen Letizia of Spain put the finishing touches to her make-up bag with some last-minute shopping. According to Look magazine, the Queen was spotted in a Mercadona in Madrid. According to the magazine, the Queen splashed out on Deliplus eyeliner that costs 3.50 euros. This low-cost product can be found in the perfumery section of the supermarket.

The chosen one, in particular, is an eyeliner from Mercadona's white cosmetics brand. The eyeliner is ophthalmologically tested. Available in brown and black, Queen Letizia took one in the darker colour to frame her eyes. With a liquid formula and separate brush, the item is also available in waterproof, making it perfect for her summer trip. Finally, the Queen paid for her purchases in cash and left the shop. For this outing, she opted to go incognito, unescorted and hidden by a pair of sunglasses.