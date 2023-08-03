After having recently been in Ibiza, where she apparently met up with Formula One legend Lewis Hamilton, Shakira managed to give the press the slip this week and spent a few nights in Mallorca.

Despite being one of the most sought after women at the moment, Look, the Okdiario website, has exclusively revealed that the singer spent a few days on Mallorca and for once, she posted nothing about her trip on any of her social media platforms.

It has also been revealed that the singer left the island by private jet on Wednesday morning apparently bound for the United States where she is setting up a new permanent home with her two children.

Her relationship with Lewis Hamilton also remains a mystery.

The couple have not yet made a statement, but sources close to them have - as is often the case - said that the only thing Shakira and Hamilton share is a beautiful friendship that goes back years.

“They are close friends. There is no romantic connection,” people close to the F-1 world champion told The Sun.

In the meantime, Shakira, dubbed the Queen of Latin pop, is to be investigated for alleged fraud on income and wealth tax in 2018, a Spanish court said last month.

The “Hips Don’t Lie” singer, who has sold millions of records worldwide, already faces legal proceedings in Spain and is expected to stand trial late in 2023 in another case relating to over 14.5 million euros ($14.31 million) in back taxes owed between 2012 and 2014.

In that case, the prosecutor is seeking an up to eight-year prison term for the 46-year-old star, whose full name is Shakira Isabel Mebarak.

The court in the northeastern town of Esplugues de Llobregat, near Barcelona, did not provide further details in its statement and the prosecutor did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Shakira’s legal team said she had not received any notification and found out about the new case through the press.

“The singer’s legal team will not make any comment until the notification reaches her through the formal and legally established channels,” they said in an statement.

Shakira is now based in Miami and she will have to be notified personally at her new address, they added.

“As she has already stated on numerous occasions, Shakira asserts that she has always acted in accordance with the law and under the advice of the best tax experts. She is now focused on her artistic life in Miami and is calm and confident that her tax affairs will be resolved favourably,” they added.

Shakira was together with former FC Barcelona defender Gerard Pique for 11 years and the pair have two children.