British actress, model, fashion designer and philanthropist Elizabeth Hurley told the Bulletin on Thursday night at a gala party at the Hotel Llaut in Playa de Palma organised by local real estate tycoon, Marcel Remus, that she and her son, model, actor and film director Damian, have a number of projects on the boil and they would love to shoot one of them on location in Mallorca.
Liz Hurley wants to film and buy a house in Mallorca
Actress and model loves the island’s sea and the light
