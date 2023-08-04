British actress, model, fashion designer and philanthropist Elizabeth Hurley told the Bulletin on Thursday night at a gala party at the Hotel Llaut in Playa de Palma organised by local real estate tycoon, Marcel Remus, that she and her son, model, actor and film director Damian, have a number of projects on the boil and they would love to shoot one of them on location in Mallorca.

“I love the island, I love its culture, the mixture of nationalities, its magic vibe plus the fact it’s a great place to relax and unwind.

“Plus the light is fantastic, it’s a very inspiring place and we have a project which has to be shot on an island and Mallorca would be ideal.

“I need to get to know the island better but for me the best place to be will always be in the wonderful the sea and of course, dressed in one of my bikinis,” she said with a broad smile.

“It’s so beautiful here. The ocean, the light and the air are just amazing,” she added before admitting that she would “trade the UK for Mallorca”.

“Absolutely, I love it here. Marcel, find me a house! The house of my dreams would be by the beach and the ocean. It would have a big pool, a comfortable hammock and a lot of space for dogs, my friends and of course my son,” she said.

Hurley has just finished strarring in her son’s latest film, Strictly Confidential.

21-year-old Damian, dressed in a Versace suit was also on the red carpet with his mother.



Read the full interview in Friday’s Mallorca Bulletin.