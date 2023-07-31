Liz Hurley will be heading to Mallorca this week to attend a gala party organised by real estate tycoon Marcel Remus at Hotel Llaut in Playa de Palma. Liz Hurley is the star guest of the event which takes place on Thursday. Presently she is on holiday in the South of France with Elton John staying at his holiday home. She is accompanied by her son, Damian. Damian is the godson of Elton and David Furnish and has a close relationship with his famous godfathers.
