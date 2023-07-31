Liz Hurley will be heading to Mallorca this week to attend a gala party organised by real estate tycoon Marcel Remus at Hotel Llaut in Playa de Palma. Liz Hurley is the star guest of the event which takes place on Thursday. Presently she is on holiday in the South of France with Elton John staying at his holiday home. She is accompanied by her son, Damian. Damian is the godson of Elton and David Furnish and has a close relationship with his famous godfathers.

Elton is known for hosting his celebrity friends at his 1920s French villa, which he bought in the 1990s, thought to be worth more than £15 million. The home is private and luxurious with large gardens, and vast art and china collections. Prince Harry and Meghan famously used the home for a private holiday with their son Prince Archie in 2019.

Liz Hurley has recently completed filming on a new movie. Prepare to pay the Piper in a fear-inducing new horror film. The creepy fantasy from Anthony Waller (Mute Witness) tells a terrifying tale of children paying for the sins of their parents. The film is set for its world premiere at the seminal FrightFest 2023, on 27th August and gets its general release on 16 October 2023 from 101 Films.