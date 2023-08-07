A Place in the Sun presenter Laura Hamilton has been back on Mallorca but this time she has not been helping people try to find their dream home.

While filming in various parts of Spain, she took some time off to take care of herself, as she shared with her Instagram followers that she was on an exclusive fitness and wellness retreat on Mallorca.

She spent time at the The Body Camp, which is based in both Mallorca and Marrakech.

The Body Camp is a health and fitness retreat where people are offered “all-in” programmes in various camps, including high-energy fitness classes that are suitable for all abilities and ages, holistic healing, mind coaching and delicious plant-based food.

According to the retreat’s official website, guests eat plant-based food, as it “recognises the long-term health benefits of plant-based eating and education”.

Laura has been staying in the “stunning boutique accommodation set” at the camp’s “exclusive, private 25-acre estate in the heart of rural Mallorca,” where she has had access to the retreat’s swimming pool, tennis court, work out frames, boxing areas, weights gym, yoga studio, and running tracks.