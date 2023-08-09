Mallorca Files star, Elen Rhys, has taken to Instagram and has penned an emotional piece about filming the third series of the popular show on the island over the last few months. Filming was completed two weeks ago and fans are anxiously awaiting its release. The first two series enjoyed massive success on BBC1. No release date has been set and the channel is still unconfirmed as well. Filming continued across the island despite the record July temperatures. As Elen says in her Instagram post, it was very hard work.

Elen Rhys says: "It's taken almost two weeks to find these words. The past five months have been beautifully brutal. Every scene, every day, endless line learning, in unbelievable heat. I gave it all I had and still it took more.

"Sometimes there is no work life balance and leaving my little heart in another country was without a doubt the most difficult part of it all. A choice I made and am grateful for but this weird and wonderful industry, at times, costs us greatly.

"To my Mallorca family. What we achieved in those five months was spectacular. The best work yet. WHAT A RIDE. The highest highs, the lowest lows. But we did it. Together. A team like no other, friendships that will run deep forever."

"Now it’s time to put it down. To breathe. The decompression is hard but holding fast to the memories and magical moments. This shell of a human is off to find herself again..."