Mallorca Files star, Elen Rhys, has taken to Instagram and has penned an emotional piece about filming the third series of the popular show on the island over the last few months. Filming was completed two weeks ago and fans are anxiously awaiting its release. The first two series enjoyed massive success on BBC1. No release date has been set and the channel is still unconfirmed as well. Filming continued across the island despite the record July temperatures. As Elen says in her Instagram post, it was very hard work.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.