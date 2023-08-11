Undoubtedly the event that has revolutionised Mallorca this week has been the presence of British actress Elizabeth Hurley at the Remus Lifestyle Night party, an event organised by real estate businessman Marcel Remus at the Hotel Llaut in Playa de Palma. Many media outlets have echoed Hurley’s visit, despite the fact that her stay was brief. British newspapers such as the Daily Mail, The Sun, HELLO magazine and numerous national and international media outlets published the news.

Elizabeth Hurley arriving at Palma Airport where Marcel Remus was waiting for her with a bouquet of flowers. Photos: Joan Llado

Hurley arrived in Palma accompanied by her 21-year-old son Damian who, apart from being a model, is also a film director. It was nearly 12 noon when Hurley and her son left through the VIP gate of Palma airport, where Marcel Remus was waiting for them with a bouquet of flowers. In the afternoon, wearing a spectacular red dress with a plunging neckline, she posed for the media on the red carpet on the rooftop of the Hotel Llaut. The following day Elizabeth set off on her return trip to London with her son.

Elizabeth’s son Damian at the gala event.

Another moment that has also attracted dozens of flashes has been a dinner that took place at the Mia Restaurant in Palma’s Portitxol. King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia, together with their daughters Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia, with Queen Sofia, her sister Irene of Greece and some family friends, gathered at the restaurant on Saturday after the awards ceremony for the Sailing King’s Cup trophy, which King Felipe VI attended.

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia are seen together at at restaurant in Palma.

On the other hand, if last week it was Shakira who was spotted at Palma Airport boarding a private plane bound for Barranquilla, this week it was F1 driver Lewis Hamilton who may have visited the island. Hamilton was also spotted at the private jet terminal boarding a Falcon jet bound for London. Since there are no photos of either of these two visits, we could quarantine the news.

I don’t know what this coming week will bring, but whatever happens, I assure you that I will try to be there to tell the story in pictures.