Sporty Spice Girl Mel C, who turns 50 in January, was spotted diving off a yacht while enjoying a holiday with friends and family, wearing a simple black two-piece swimming costume, in Ibiza, and has posted stories on social media of her enjoying herself in style at Pacha Ibiza and the Mambo cafe.

Melanie C is the second oldest of the Spice Girls, while her former partner Geri Horner was the first to turn 50 in August 2022.

That celebration prompted a partial reunion of the Spice Girls, with Melanie C, Emma Bunton and Victoria Beckham in attendance, reports the News.

Mel C She rose to fame in 1996 with the Spice Girls, with whom she released two consecutive number-one albums and eight number-one singles.

The group’s debut single “Wannabe” is the biggest-selling debut single of all time and the group’s debut album Spice is the biggest-selling album in music history by a girl group.

The Spice Girls have sold 105 million records worldwide, making them the best-selling girl group of all time.

Melanie Chisholm began her solo career in late 1998 on the single “When You’re Gone” with Canadian rock singer Bryan Adams. In 1999, Chisholm signed with Virgin Records as a solo arist; her debut solo album Northern Star was released in October of that year. The album reached number one in Sweden and number 4 on the UK Albums Chart. It was certified internationally with seven platinum and three gold certifications, including the triple-Platinum by the British Phonographic Industry. Northern Star sold over 4 million copies worldwide, and is the best selling solo album of any Spice Girls member.



In 2003, Chisholm released her second album, Reason. The following year, Chisholm departed from Virgin Records and founded her own record company, Red Girl Records. In 2005, Chisholm released her third album, Beautiful Intentions. It spent 9 weeks at number one in Portugal and spawned international hit singles, selling over 1.5 million copies worldwide. Her fourth studio album, This Time, was released in 2007, which spawned three number one singles in Portugal.

In December 2007, Chisholm reunited with the Spice Girls to release a greatest hits album supported by a world tour. Chisholm continued to release albums in the following years, including The Sea (2011), Stages (2012), and Version of Me (2016). Her eponymous eighth studio album was released in 2020.

Chisholm has co-written 11 UK number-ones, more than any other female artist in chart history.

She remains the only female performer to top the charts as a solo artist, as part of a duo, quartet, and quintet. With twelve UK number-one singles, she is the second female artist – and the first British female artist – with most singles at number one in the United Kingdom. With a total of fourteen songs that have received the number one in Britain (including double A-sides), Chisholm is the female artist with most songs at number one in the UK ranking history.

Her work has earned her several awards, including three World Music Awards, five Brit Awards, three American Music Awards, four Billboard Music Awards, eight Billboard special awards, three MTV Europe Music Awards, one MTV Video Music Award, ten ASCAP awards, and one Juno Award.

As a solo artist, Chisholm has sold more than 30 million albums, singles and collaborations, and has earned over 332 worldwide certifications, including 41 silver, gold and platinum certifications as a solo artist. Chisholm’s autobiography, Who I Am: My Story, was released on 15 September 2022.