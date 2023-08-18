For years, photographers who work in Mallorca looking for celebrities have been saying that in August, once the King and Queen of Spain finish their stay at the Marivent, it seems that the celebrities disappear. The reality is that this year they have hardly appeared at all. A bad summer in terms of celebrities who have visited Mallorca. More and more people are choosing Ibiza or other holiday destinations.

The Spanish Royal Family went to CineCiutat in Palma to see Barbie.

Mallorca is becoming a place where the saturation of cars makes it impossible to travel on certain roads. For example, King Felipe himself had to go to the Club Nautico along the Via de Cintura due to the long queue of cars that saturated Palma’s Paseo Maritimo. Before ending their holidays, the Royal Family went to CineCiutat in Palma to see Barbie, the film phenomenon that is taking the big screens all over the world by storm.

Raúl Terrel, a photographer for the Europa Press Agency.

For us photographers, it’s no longer possible to go “round and round” as we call it. To drive around is to go to various places to see if there is someone in a restaurant, to see if you come across a well-known car, to see if a famous person is on a boat, etc. But what used to take 10 minutes can now take more than 45 minutes for the simple journey from Puerto Portals to Palma. One of the photographers who has experienced this change on the island is Raúl Terrel, a photographer for the Europa Press Agency who has been coming to Mallorca every summer for more than 15 years and remembers how in the past there were days when maybe two or three photos were taken and now in a week we might find one celebrity.

VAVA II in Mallorcan waters.

Many celebrities choose a holiday on a luxury yacht, either chartered or owned. Leonardo DiCaprio has visited Ibiza several times this summer, each time on a different yacht, the last time on board the yacht VAVA II with Spiderman actor Tobey Maguire and singer Mick Jagger and several well-known models. This yacht, VAVA II, is owned by the Swiss businessman Ernesto Bertarelli and this week it has been in Mallorcan waters, visiting places such as Es Trenc, Sa Foradada and Puerto Soller, among others. Its guests enjoyed diving, paddle surfing, and the good food of the island. By the way... DiCaprio, Maguire and Jagger were not on the yacht.

