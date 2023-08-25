Tom Zanetti, Richie Embleton, Ryan Thomas, Lucy Mecklenbourgh, James Argent and Albie Davis at Stadium 63 in Palmanova. | Joan Llado
A group of 8 former Love Island contestants from different editions met at a well-known Beach Club in the Portals area. There they had lunch and spent the afternoon until they travelled by bus to a hotel in Alcudia and went out for dinner. Among the group of former contestants were such well-known faces as Georgia Steel, who has since appeared in several reality series, including Celebs on the Ranch, Celebs Go Dating, Celebrity Coach Trip and Ex on the Beach: Peak of Love, and Tom Clare, a footballer who took part in the latest edition of Love Island. Casey O’Gorman, Samira Mighty, Olivia Hawkins and Catherine Agbaje are some of the other members of the group.
