A group of 8 former Love Island contestants from different editions met at a well-known Beach Club in the Portals area. There they had lunch and spent the afternoon until they travelled by bus to a hotel in Alcudia and went out for dinner. Among the group of former contestants were such well-known faces as Georgia Steel, who has since appeared in several reality series, including Celebs on the Ranch, Celebs Go Dating, Celebrity Coach Trip and Ex on the Beach: Peak of Love, and Tom Clare, a footballer who took part in the latest edition of Love Island. Casey O’Gorman, Samira Mighty, Olivia Hawkins and Catherine Agbaje are some of the other members of the group.

Casey O’Gorman and Tom Clare.

But what has undoubtedly been a big hit in Palmanova this summer have been the concerts of James “Arg” Argent at Stadium 63. For several Sundays the British Celebrity has been coming to the Palmanova venue to demonstrate his great talent with the microphone, concerts organised by Soiree Events, a company that will probably continue to bring British artists to the events they plan to organise in the future. Such has been the success of the concerts, that this past Sunday several British celebrities gathered to hear the “Arg” artist sing along with Albie Davies, another promising newcomer to the music scene. Ryan Thomas with his fiancée Lucy Mecklenburgh and Tom Zanetti were among those in attendance.

Georgia Steel and Olivia Hawkins.

By the way, actor Ryan Thomas and his fiancée Lucy Mecklenburgh took the opportunity on Monday to go to a restaurant in the Cala Llamp area to taste some exquisite fish, enjoy the terrace with hammocks with a glass of cava, and swim in the sea.

Lucy Mecklenbourg with finacée Ryan Thomas at a beach club in Andratx.

Finally, who has also been in Mallorca this week enjoying a few days of relaxation with her family has been TV personality Amber Davies. Amber, who also became popular thanks to the 2017 edition of Love Island, has spent a few days with her sister in a hotel in Can Picafort, where she has taken the opportunity to swim several times in the wonderful waters of Playa de Muro and take dozens of pictures.