The former First Lady of the United States, Michelle Obama, is on holiday on the island and on Monday she had lunch in Puerto Portals. She is believed to be staying with former U.S. ambassador to Spain, Jaime Costos, and his partner, Michael Smith, one of the world's leading interior designers.

She last visited Mallorca in 2018. The former First Lady says that she loves Mallorca. U.S. Secret Service agents, supported by their Spanish counterparts, have placed a discreet ring of steel around Michelle Obama.

Photo: Julian Aguirre/Ultima Hora

On her last visit she went sailing boarding a luxury superyacht in Puerto Portals. It appears that the unsettled weather could affect any sailing plans she may have on this visit.

As first lady, Michelle Obama served as a role model for women and worked as an advocate for poverty awareness, education, nutrition, physical activity, and healthy eating. She supported American designers and was considered a fashion icon. Obama was the first African-American woman to serve as first lady. After her husband's presidency, Obama's influence has remained high. In 2020, she topped Gallup's poll of the most admired woman in America for the third year running.