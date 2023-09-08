September begins and just when we thought the celebrities had disappeared from Mallorca, Michelle Obama, former First Lady of the United States, arrives. As on previous occasions, Michelle is accompanied by her great friends James Costos and Michael Smith, her hosts on the island as in 2017 and 2018. Unlike those two years, on this occasion Michelle has been much more relaxed in the public eye, as this time she was not surrounded by a dozen American and Spanish bodyguards, but left the restaurant in Puerto Portals where they had eaten, without any bodyguards around her.

Michelle Obama after lunch in Puerto Portals on Monday, September 4.

But it is Queen Sofía who continues her stay in Mallorca. Although there are hardly any images of her in her private sphere this summer, the truth is that Queen Sofía has made the most of the summer with various outings from the Palace. Last Monday, in an institutional way, she visited the Food Bank of Mallorca, and it must be said that this is not the first time that the Queen Emeritus has taken an interest in the work of this association that helps the most needy people by distributing food in solidarity.

Spanish Queen Sofia at the Banco de Alimentos de Mallorca.

But apart from that, Doña Sofía visited the village of Valldemossa, strolling through its streets and enjoying an ice cream on a terrace, contemplated the sunset from the Sa Foradada viewpoint, enjoyed a stroll around Puerto Portals and visited the Sa Bassa Blanca Museum in Alcudia and the Nins space, a collection of portraits of children and young people from European royal houses and aristocrats.

Photo of a shoot in Puerto Soller in June with Myhala Herrold.

And what has become customary in Mallorca before or after the summer is to see a street full of lights or a sign saying “we are filming”. In the next few weeks several TV and film productions will take place in Mallorca, both German, British and even American. One of the latest shootings has been the British series Industry, for HBO and BBC, starring the actress Myhala Herrold. Several scenes were filmed on a boat in the Puerto Soller in June.