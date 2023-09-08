The former First Lady Michelle Obama returned to Mallorca for a brief holiday earlier this week and stayed with the former U.S. ambassador to Spain, James Costos, and his partner, Michael Smith, one of the world’s leading interior designers, at a luxurious villa which costs at least 4,000 euros per week to rent.

According to Villa-Choice, Villa Xarbet is a large holiday villa near the village of Llubi. It sleeps 16 people and is the perfect place for a celebration, such as a wedding.

Villa Xarbet is surrounded by plenty of grounds, which have Italian-inspired gardens and fountains.

The fabulous views of the Sierra of Tramuntana can also be enjoyed from the garden.

Wi-Fi is available too - so you can stay online during your break.

Villa Xarbet sleeps 16 people in 8 bedrooms - with all bedrooms being twins. There are also 9 bathrooms at Villa Xarbet.

Villa Xarbet has a magnificent private pool too. The beach is a 15 minute drive from Villa Xarbet; and the harbour has a private boat mooring.

The former First Lady last visited Mallorca in 2018 and says that she loves Mallorca.

U.S. Secret Service agents, supported by their Spanish counterparts placed a discreet ring of steel around her in Mallorca.