On Thursday, Rafael Nadal shared an image on social media. Swimming in a large infinity pool at his new home in Porto Cristo, there was a spectacular view of the port in the background. "Working," he wrote, with the song It's My Life by Bon Jovi.

He acquired the land a decade ago. It included a typical Mallorcan stone chalet and other smaller buildings totalling more than 1,000 square meters. It belonged to the heirs of one of the owners of the Caves of Drach. It is an area with great sentimental and family value for Nadal. Over the years of planning and development, everything has been done to meet the needs of his family.

The interconnected buildings are on a 7,000 square metre plot of land. There are impressive views of Porto Cristo, and he can keep an eye on his 24-metre catamaran, Great White, which is moored in the port.

Work started shortly after his and Mery Perelló's wedding at La Fortalesa in Pollensa in October 2019. It was finally completed at the start of this summer.