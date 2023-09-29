It happened again on another Sunday, a full house at the Stadium 63 pub in Palmanova to see and hear British TV star and singer James “Arg” Argent, (The Only Way Is Essex). In his last performance, Ryan Thomas and Lucy Mecklenburgh were among those attending the show, this time it was Mark Wright who didn’t want to miss the performance by his great friend together with Albie Davies.

Queue of people to enter the Stadium63 pub in Palmanova.

By the way, if you haven’t enjoyed this party yet, there is still time, soon James and Albie will be back to delight their fans with their performances.

Mark Wright and singer Albie Davies.

September continues to be a month of filming. At the beginning of the month, the British TV series Joan was filmed in Mallorca, starring actress Sophie Turner, who has recently been going through a difficult divorce with singer Joan Jonas, member of the Jonas Brothers.

Actress Sophie Turner during filming on the beach of Colonia de Sant Jordi.

Sophie and her co-star Frank Dillane spent four days filming in Mallorca. One of the locations was Els Estanys beach in Colonia de Sant Jordi. Sophie was at all times very professional and friendly despite the bad moment she is going through.

Another filming taking place this week is of a group of British girl models, intertwining the life of luxury and photo shoots while learning the art of fishing in the waters off Mallorca. The reality show is called Of The Hook and is for the Only Fans channel. Apart from going fishing with professionals in the port of Claudia, one of the locations was Cala Carbó, a small cove in Cala Sant Vicenç in Pollensa. There they spent the day filming different scenes of the reality show and taking pictures for their Only Fans accounts. Two of the contestants are MAFS star Whitney Hughes (@whitneyelizabethhugues) and former Love Island contestant Rebecca Gormley (@rebeccagormley_).