It appears that Balearic love is blossoming for Hollywood mega star Leonardo DiCaprio.

According to Us, the 48-year-old actor is now “exclusively” dating Italian model Vittoria Ceretti.

A source told Us that DiCaprio is “completely smitten” with Ceretti, and their relationship is “going so well that Leo’s actually being exclusive.”

The two sparked dating rumors in August when they were spotted in Los Angeles getting ice cream and then dancing and kissing in Ibiza. The precise details of how and where they met (or, really, where any 50-year-old man keeps meeting women 25 and under) remain a mystery.

Di Caprio and Toby Maguire of Spiderman fame spent time thius summer cruising aboard a luxury yacht in Balearic waters.

The two Hollywood stars managed to evade the chasing media pack but eyewitnesses said that the two certainly enjoyed their holiday tasting the delights of Ibiza at numerous restaurants.

Di Caprio had already holidayed on Ibiza earlier this year and now he was back.

It had been rumoured that the Titanic star was dating British model, Neelam Gill.

In fact, the media had reported that she was on board the yacht for the Mediterranean cruise. But she took to Instagram to deny the affair.

And it appears that DiCaprio only has eyes for Vittoria Ceretti.

Vittoria was born in Brescia, Italy, in 1998, and she began her modelling career when she was 14-years-old, according to a report by Business of Fashion (BoF). She got her big break in 2012, when she became a finalist in Elite Model Look, an annual modelling contest held by Elite Model Management. In 2017, she walked a total of 41 catwalks, including Chanel, Dior and Valentino, according to BoF.

Vittoria has also modelled for the likes of Alexander McQueen, Versace, Moschino and Fendi. Models.com has named her one of the ‘new supers’, referring to a fresh crop of social media-savvy models changing the face of fashion. Others on the list include Cara Delevingne, Emily Ratajkowski, Ashley Graham, Gigi and Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber, Imaan Hammam and Kaia Gerber.