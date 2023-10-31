The summer may well be over but the superyachts are still visiting Mallorca.

The latest is 42.6m Carbon yacht S/Y Sarissa which is owned by Lachlan Murdoch, the Executive Chairman of Fox and News Corp and the son of Rupert Murdoch.

This impressive yacht is powered by Caterpillar engines, giving her a maximum speed of 13 knots.

Her cruising speed is a comfortable 12 knots, and she has a range of more than 3,000 nautical miles.

The Sarissa is equipped with the latest technology, ensuring a smooth and enjoyable ride for all aboard.

The interior of the Sarissa is just as impressive as her exterior. She can comfortably accommodate 12 guests and a crew of 12.

The interior is designed with luxury and comfort in mind, featuring high-end finishes, comfortable furnishings, and state-of-the-art entertainment systems.

The cabins are spacious and well-appointed, providing a relaxing retreat for guests to unwind after a day of cruising the open waters, according to SuperYachtFan.

Rupert Murdoch announced in September that he was stepping down from his current role at Fox Corporation and News Corp.

He will handed the reins to his son, Lachlan, who will take over as sole chairman of both companies, Murdoch said in a memo to employees.

“My father firmly believed in freedom,” Murdoch wrote, “and Lachlan is absolutely committed to the cause.”

Lachlan, 51, was born in London in 1971. He was raised in New York with his older sister Elisabeth and younger brother James.

According to a 1998 profile of Lachlan, he sometimes woke up before dawn as a child to have breakfast with his father before he left for business meetings.

He would also stay up late listening to Rupert talk business strategy at the dinner table “with famous guests,” according to the profile.