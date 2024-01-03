While The Mallorca Files fans eagerly await series 3 to hit the screens, Julian Looman, is about to return to TV in a new Apple TV+ series.

He stars in a psychological thriller that explores the dark depths of the cosmos as well as the human mind.

That’s what the new thriller and action series called Constellation, coming to Apple TV+ in a few weeks, looks like. Created by Peter Harness, who previously worked on McMafia and City of Vice, among others, the eight-episode TV series is also directed by Michelle MacLaren. Her CV is impressive and raises expectations for Constellation: McLaren, who has already won two Emmy awards, has in fact directed episodes of Better Call Saul, Breaking Bad, The Walking Dead, Game of Thrones and Westworld.

The protagonist of Constellation is Jo, an astronaut who returns to Earth following a disastrous accident in orbit. Arriving home, however, she realises that parts of her life have inexplicably changed. Or rather, lost.

With mounting tension and suggesting the existence of a mysterious conspiracy, the series chronicles Jo’s desperate search for the truth as she seeks to unravel the hidden history of space travel and recover what she has lost.

Noomi Rapace plays the protagonist, Jo. Alongside her as co-star is Emmy nominee Jonathan Banks, best known for his role as Mike Ehrmantraut in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul.

Swedish Noomi Rapace, on the other hand, is best known for having played Lisbeth Salander in the films based on the Millennium series (specifically The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, The Girl Who Played with Fire and The Girl Who Kicked the Hornets’ Nest). After the extraordinary success of this film saga Rapace started working in the US and in recent years has also starred in Jack Ryan, Lamb and You Won’t Be Alone.

The cast of Constellation also includes James D’Arcy (previously seen in Agent Carter and Oppenheimer), Julian Looman (Emily in Paris, The Mallorca Files), William Catlett (A Thousand and One, The Devil You Know) and Barbara Sukowa (Voyager, Hannah Arendt).

In addition to Michelle MacLaren, who directed the first two episodes of the series, Oscar nominees Oliver Hirschbiegel (Downfall, The Experiment) and Joseph Cedar (Footnote, Our Boys) have also directed. MacLaren is also one of the executive producers with Rebecca Hobbs and co-executive producer with Jahan Lopes for MacLaren Entertainment.

The Constellation series was filmed mainly in Germany, including Berlin, and in the Inari area of Finland.

The Constellation series will make its global debut on 21 February 2024 via streaming on Apple TV+. The first three episodes will be available immediately, while subsequent episodes will be released regularly (one per week) until 27 March.