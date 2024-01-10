How Morgan Freeman changed the fortunes of a Palma restaurant

When Hollywood superstar Morgan Freeman dined at Sandro's restaurant in central Palma a year ago and declared that it was the best Bolognese sauce he had ever tasted, it changed the fortunes of the restaurant.

The day after the news was published in the local media, the restaurant's phone was ringing off the hook with customers wanting to make a reservation: "We had to start doubling shifts both at midday and at night," said owner Sandro Putignano. But it came as a huge surprise when three nights later, and without warning, Morgan Freeman reappeared through the door with some friends. "Customers were amazed that Morgan was so nice to all of them," he recalls.

In the ten days that Morgan Freeman was on the island, filming the series Lioness alongside Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldaña, the American went to dinner three times at therestaurant. "He felt at home and didn't vary his menu, which consisted of bruschetta pomodoro (classic toasted bread seasoned with diced tomato, garlic and basil, plus olive oil), a classic tagliatelle dish with pasta Bolognese and Tiramisu for dessert".

Sandro Putignano made the most of this success and reinforced his kitchen and dining room team. "We were five workers and this year we have reached 16 in the staff". Sandro's restaurant celebrates its tenth anniversary this year 2024 and has a varied clientele of politicians, sportsmen, artists and the general public who appreciate good home cooking.