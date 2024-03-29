I wonder if Mallorca was discussed on Monday night when three Hollywood legends, Michael Douglas, Robert de Niro and Harvey Keitel met for dinner at Funke Restaurant, an Italian, in Beverly Hills.

Michael Douglas has owned S’Estaca, a unique estate on the coast in Valldemossa for over 30 years and is a regular visitor to the island and over the year has invited many of his famous friends to Mallorca including Jack Nicholson while Tom Cruise, with his ex-wife Nicole Kidman, once paid him a visit while enjoying a luxury cruise round the Balearics.

Kidman was back on the island last year filming the hit Paramount+ series Lioness.

Harvey Keitel filmed Presence of Mind, based on the story The Turn of the Screw by Henry James, on location on the island with Sadie Frost, who has recently bought a house near Soller, and has since returned to the island with plans to shoot a film in Mallorca. He came with his wife to look for locations.

And Robert de Niro, apart from being a regular visitor to Ibiza where his Nobu chain has a hotel, has been to Mallorca looking to open a hotel on the island. This is what it says about the hotel on its website: "The Nobu Hotel Ibiza Bay is a boutique escape where quantity gives way to quality. Rooms are adorned with soft furnishings, using a colour palette of whites, golds, blues, and aqua. Floor-to-ceiling windows and open terraces mean you will wake to the scent of wild jasmine and fall asleep to the sound of the waves."

The three have also starred together in a number of films. The Godfather alum and Harvey both starred in the 1973 film Mean Streets and 1976 movie Taxi Driver, both directed by Martin Scorsese. Robert also more recently worked with Michael in the 2013 comedy, Last Vegas. Robert's illustrious career includes a recent Oscar nomination for his role in another Scorsese film, Killers of the Flower Moon.

He had been nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his performance as William Hale in film, his latest offering with longtime collaborator Martin Scorsese, but lost out on the honors to Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer). De Niro has past won Oscars for his work in 1974's The Godfather Part II and 1980's Raging Bull, and has also been nominated for his work in seven other films: Killers of the Flower Moon, The Irishman, Silver Linings Playbook, Cape Fear, Awakenings, The Deer Hunter and Taxi Driver.