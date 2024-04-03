Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski set off for Mallorca last Sunday morning after the match against U.D Las Palmas, which Xavi Hernández's team won by the narrowest of margins. Lewandowski, despite having several chances, was unlucky in front of goal. However, outside of sporting matters, Lewandowski, together with his wife Anna and their two daughters, seem to have found a place of refuge in Mallorca. The couple bought a property in the Santa Ponsa area when he signed for Barça, and whenever they can, they travel to the island with their family.

In Mallorca, the Lewandowskis made the most of the two days before the striker returned to training in Barcelona. Robert and Anna, along with their daughters, visited the attractions of the Fira del Ram on Sunday afternoon. While the little ones went on some of the attractions, Robert wanted to test his aim at one of the shooting booths and get one of the Barça scarves with his face on it. A curious anecdote that the footballer himself wanted to publish on his social media account.

The family also took the opportunity to stroll around the village of Valldemossa and eat at a well-known restaurant. On another occasion, Anna wanted to get behind the wheel of a go-kart at the Magalluf circuit, where she drove with great skill and ability, while the striker acted as a reporter, recording and capturing the moment with his mobile phone.