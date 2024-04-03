Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski set off for Mallorca last Sunday morning after the match against U.D Las Palmas, which Xavi Hernández's team won by the narrowest of margins. Lewandowski, despite having several chances, was unlucky in front of goal. However, outside of sporting matters, Lewandowski, together with his wife Anna and their two daughters, seem to have found a place of refuge in Mallorca. The couple bought a property in the Santa Ponsa area when he signed for Barça, and whenever they can, they travel to the island with their family.
