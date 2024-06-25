The former Chicago Bulls player Michael Jordan is back in the Balearics on his luxury yacht and spent weekend in Ibiza enjoying a few days’ holiday with his family. The winner of six NBA rings with the Chicago Bulls enjoyed a fun-filled day on Sunday at Ibiza Karting San Antonio with his partner and children.

Michael Jordan and his family were able to enjoy the circuit behind closed doors while some drove and others relaxed with a drink on the terrace of the Ibiza Karting. Ibiza has also brought the Jordan family a lot of magic. German-born magician Sean Christopher, who has been living in Ibiza for years, gave number 23 an incredible private magic show on the basketball star’s megayacht.

Jordan is with his model wife Yvette Prieto and they have been married for the last 11 years. The couple were spotted heading out on a speed boat over the weekend as the loved-up couple enjoyed some down time in the Balearics.

The dapper NBA legend, 61, donned a white bucket hat and matching t-shirt with light green and white patterned swim shorts on the boat ride, while also puffing on one of his signature cigars.

Michael Jordan is considered to be the greatest basketball player in the history of the sport. Twenty years after his retirement and at the age of 61, he remains a benchmark in the NBA and his career an example for all types of sportsmen. Jordan is expected to return to Mallorca, he came to the island on his yacht M/Y Mbrac last summer and is no stranger to Mallorca, he visited the island some six years ago for a holiday.

Jordan played fifteen seasons in the National Basketball Association (NBA) between 1984 and 2003, winning six NBA championships with the Chicago Bulls. He was integral in popularizing basketball and the NBA around the world in the 1980s and 1990s, becoming a global cultural icon. His profile on the NBA website states, “By acclamation, Michael Jordan is the greatest basketball player of all time.”