Michael Jordan, one of the greatest basketball players of all time, has been a frequent visitor to Ibiza but less so to Mallorca.

He was seen at a Magalluf beach club in 2017 and on Tuesday he was back in Mallorca. He had lunch with his family in Portixol before returning to the yacht on which they are touring the islands.

Now 61, the six-time NBA champion and double Olympic gold medallist finally retired in 2003 following a career that started with his North Carolina college side in 1981.

His slam dunks earned him the nickname Air Jordan, and in 1984 he entered into an agreement with Nike for the creation of what has become the most famous basketball shoe brand - Air Jordan.

In the Balearics, he is with his second wife, model Yvette Prieto, and their twin daughters Victoria and Isabel.