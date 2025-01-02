The legendary pianist, bandleader, singer, composer and television presenter Jools Holland will be setting sail for Mallorca this year. Cunard has announced that it is “setting the tempo for music collaborations in 2025 with globally renowned jazz artists Jools Holland OBE and Jamie Cullum headlining exclusive performances on board Queen Victoria.”

Jools Holland OBE will feature on Queen Victoria’s eight-night Spain and Italy voyage from Southampton on 4 May to Civitavecchia on 12 May. Jools Holland, celebrated host of Later with Jools Holland and former Squeeze pianist, will perform two exclusive shows in the ship’s Royal Court Theatre.

Guests can expect an extraordinary repertoire from his acclaimed five-decade career, including iconic hits from his Rhythm & Blues Orchestra and Friends. The May sailing will be a great adventure for foodies as well as music lovers, with port calls to Cadiz (including tours to Seville), Malaga (including tours to Granada), and Mallorca, where Rioja and tasty tapas await guests.

Jools Holland OBE commented: “I am incredibly excited about performing on Queen Victoria, especially as we’ll be sailing around such a beautiful part of the world. Playing on a luxury cruise ship is a new experience for me and one that I’m sure will be a lot of fun. I want my shows to be uplifting events and I hope guests on board leave the theatre with a renewed love of jazz music.”

Jamie Cullum added: “I’m very much looking forward to performing for guests on board Queen Victoria in the spring. It’s been many years since I performed on a cruise ship - it’s a time that holds many great memories. There's something unique about the whole experience, playing music whilst at sea. My band and I promise everyone a fantastic night.”