In the majestic Serra de Tramuntana, where the deep blue of the Mediterranean merges with the lush green of the mountains, lies Andratx, a town that has won over FC Barcelona footballer, Robert Lewandowski. The football star has chosen this corner of the island to buy his second home on the island, consolidating his special connection with this Mediterranean paradise.

He has bought a luxurious villa for 11 million euros in Camp de Mar, which is where Claudia Schiffer used to own a luxury villa, located a few kilometres from the town of Andratx. Its exclusive villas, with panoramic sea views and access to golden sandy beaches, offer a privileged lifestyle that has attracted celebrities from all over the world. It is no surprise that Lewandowski has chosen this enclave to build his mansion, seeking the privacy and comforts of this corner of Mallorca.

Beyond its natural beauty, Andratx is a town that retains its charm and tradition. Its cobbled streets, stone houses with colourful shutters and fishing port evoke an authentic and welcoming atmosphere. The church of Santa María, with its baroque façade and gothic altarpiece, is a testament to the town’s rich historical and cultural heritage.

Andratx is an ideal destination for nature and sports lovers. The Serra de Tramuntana mountain range, declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO, offers countless hiking and mountain biking trails, with spectacular scenery and panoramic views. Sea lovers can enjoy sailing, diving and fishing in the crystal-clear waters.

The gastronomy is another of its great attractions. The village restaurants offer a wide variety of Mallorcan cuisine, with fresh, seasonal products. Fish and seafood lovers can savour delicious recipes made with local products. It is no surprise that Robert Lewandowski has chosen this corner of Mallorca to enjoy life with his family.