Person of the week

Was Michael O'Leary, who achieved the seemingly impossible in gaining huge public approval. Ryanair were spearheading a High Court action against the UK government's travel policy, and the airline's boss wasn't in the least bit reticent in railing against the government - "I've never come across a more incompetent f****** front bench of ministers." With O'Leary newly cast as the People's Travel Champion, Richard Branson needed to get on board as well. Virgin Atlantic added their weight to the legal challenge, all that stuff about O'Leary having said that Branson should "write the cheque himself" to bailout Virgin Atlantic now a rant of the past.

Three cheers ...

For the government having decided to let bars and restaurants stay open until 2am, always subject to town hall regulations, that is. Something like normality is returning to hospitality, and for businesses and employees - after all they have had to endure - this has to be welcomed. Nevertheless, there was the impression that the government had reached its decision because of an unstated admission that the street drinking "botellón" cannot be curbed. Government statements about the botellón having been banned pre-Covid are weak, if there isn't the wherewithal to ensure that a ban means ban.

A big boo ...

For uncontrolled events. It can seem at times as if we are doing our utmost to undo all the hard work. Some of us anyway, like those responsible for the concert at Palma's bullring on Tuesday. All Covid measures seemingly went out of the window, the police eventually bringing proceedings to an end; tough sanctions could well be meted out. A regrettable aspect of this was that it didn't do the nightlife and events cause much good. An uncontrolled concert could make the government think again about easing restrictions, and that would be grossly unfair on those from the sector who are doing their very best - and indeed on their customers.