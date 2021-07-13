The number of European countries tightening travel restrictions on Spain is growing as Covid cases continue to rise, not only in Spain, but across the continent, however the UK is determined to go ahead with Freedom Day this month and launch the double-jab travel scheme for Amber countries.

While the Balearics remains on the green watch list until at least Thursday, when the travel traffic light is reviewed in the UK, if the islands are demoted to Amber, the double-jab rule will mean that losing its green standing will have little impact with regards to British tourism.

British holiday bookings for the Balearics have already risen by over 60 percent since the double-jab scheme was announced and it means that when restrictions in the UK end on July 19, a total of 33.8 million people will be able to travel to “amber” destinations such as Spain.

Last year over 18 million Britons came to Spain, it is the country’s largest market, and with the Germans being advised to stay away from Spain and the French making travel difficult not to mention Denmark and other smaller markets, the Balearics is there for the taking by British holiday makers desperate to get away this summer.

Airlines have significantly increased their flight programmes between the UK and the Balearics in anticipation of a major surge in demand and now that the football and tennis are over, for many it is time to book there Majorcan holiday.