The former leader of UKIP, Nigel Farage, is not a man I usually agree with but yesterday he tweeted the following: “The new security pact with the US and Australia would never have happened without Brexit.

We are now reuniting with our real friends in the world.” The new security deal is a slap in the face for France because not only does it appear to have lost a lucrative deal for 12 conventional submarines for the Australian Navy it also must be fuming because it wasn´t asked to join the pact.

It does appear that Britain is moving rapidly away from Europe, and possibly, Farage is right, the deal wouldn´t have happened if Britain was a member of the European Union. Britain does appear to be striking up old alliances in parts of the world where it had once retreated.

Australia and the U.S. are undoubtedly solid allies of Britain and the new deal should be welcomed as a sign of more global cooperation but surely NATO should have been involved? Also, I don´t understand why the three countries want to strike out on their own when there are other allies in the region such as Japan and even France is active in the Asia/Pacific area.

If Australia does decide to buy nuclear-powered submarines it will certainly mean that tensions with China will rise even further. I understand that the three nations want to counter China´s influence in the region and three maybe a crowd but there is always greater strength in greater numbers.