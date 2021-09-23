You would have thought that the sight of four cruise ships in Palma this week would have been welcomed by all. After 18 months when the Port of Palma has almost been empty of cruise vessels there should have been a general round of applause from all. But no. The anti-cruise ship body went into overdrive claiming that once again the Port of Palma would be overcrowded and the city would be unable cope.

I would say that the people of Palma would welcome the sight of cruise ship passengers with opened arms. The business community must have been especially happy. I do understand the concerns over cruise ships, but to be honest, now is not the time. Businesses in Palma have suffered badly during the pandemic and their takings have fallen dramatically.

Many bars, restaurants and shops are reliant on cruise ship passengers. What I would say, though, is that the whole operation could be better organised so you don´t have four cruise ships arriving on the same day and then none the day after. I know it is difficult because the cruise ship companies plan their schedules years in advance but dialogue is obviously needed. Palma these days needs cruise ships.

A large number of businesses have been set-up to cater for passengers. Those who would like to see the Port of Palma cruise ship free should remember the dark days of the pandemic when the port was empty. We need cruise ships more than they need us.