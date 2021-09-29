I will put my hands up....I don´t go and watch Real Mallorca as much as I should but I went on Sunday. It has almost been two years since I was last at the Son Moix and the big changes were evident to see. There is a different feel about the place, money has been invested and the ground is in much better shape.

Plans have been unveiled to remove the running track and bring fans closer to the pitch. This quiet revolution is thanks in no small part to a man who was sitting just in front of me, Robert Sarver, who also owns the Phoenix Suns. Sarver, who is based in the U.S. doesn´t come to see Mallorca too often but his money and vision has made a big difference. The result on Sunday was not a good one, 2-3 defeat to Osasuna, which was on the back of a 6-1 thrashing by Real Madrid.

Yes, Mallorca need some more cash from Sarver to spend in the New Year transfer window because injuries are already hitting the squad. Perhaps, there is a place for former England and Liverpool striker, Daniel Sturridge, who is training with the team. Mallorca will make a decision in the New Year whether to sign him, but providing he is fit, he will be a welcome addition to the team as long as his wage bill is not in telephone numbers.

Mallorca should be proud of its local team and I have made a promise to myself that I will go to the ground more often. I think more people should do likewise, it is a shame, even with Covid restrictions that the ground is not full on match days.