The latest data indicates that just eight percent of Spaniards are interested in bullfighting, so why doesn’t central government finally put the sword in and kill it off for good?

The right wing Partido Popular made it part of Spain’s cultural heritage in a move to protect bullfighting, but surely the Socialist-led government can overrule that.

Yes, I have been to a bullfight. It was during a holiday in Andalusia, the very heart of bullfighting in Spain, and I just happened to be in the annual fiestas in Ubrique, home to one of Spain’s most famous modern era bullfighters, so I thought it was the perfect opportunity to investigate what bullfighting was all about.

It is a very complex and complicated event with a number of rules and stipulations the bullfighters have to adhere to in the ring, but for the most part despite it being nearly 40ºC, it appeared to involve a lot of serious boozing and the obvious cheering and booing.

Having worked with very large and dangerous livestock on ranches in Canada and Australia I remember how well we looked after the animals, especially in desert-like conditions and watching an animal, which I grew to respect, being treated in such a barbaric way did not sit well with me and by the looks of things, it no longer appeals to the vast majority of Spaniards. So perhaps it is time to call it a day.