The Balearic tourism authorities have a golden opportunity this year to prolong this season.

The World Travel Market in London opens on Monday and according to tourism industry sources in the United Kingdom, there are an estimated two million people who still intend to take an overseas holiday before the end of the year but many have yet to book - they are waiting for a last minute deal.

With the Balearic industry in general taking a joint message to London, and that is the islands, in particular Majorca, are very much open for businesses this winter, it’s the perfect chance to sell the islands to the UK market and try and ensure that, as market sources claim, the pent up demand for locations in Spain, such as the Balearics, becomes a reality and those last minute bookers opt for a Balearic break.

In the middle of November, most of the key airlines connecting the UK with the Balearics, are going to reduce their flight frequencies, but there are still going to be flights available throughout the winter and at rock bottom prices for the savvy on-line shopper.

But, British consumers are less willing to travel than their European counterparts, according to research by the European Travel Commission, the association of national tourism boards, so the gloves are going to be off in London and the Balearics needs to come out fighting.