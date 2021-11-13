Politics aside, Spain can be proud of how it has handled the pandemic, it’s just a shame that the success the country has had in combating the virus is not being mirrored in the recovery of the economy and with threats of transport strikes ahead of Christmas, not to mention the breakdown of the international supply chain, it could prove to be an expensive and complicated run up to the festive season.

However, unlike other leading countries in Europe, it looks like here in the Balearics, people will be able to enjoy a relatively “normal” Christmas. To be honest, I’ve never been a big fan of Christmas, but after having spent last year’s in isolation due to having “come into contact” but testing negative, I may get into the swing of things this year.

One thing I will certainly be raising a toast to is the fact that with the highest Covid-vaccination rate of Europe’s big nations, Spain has been spared the surge in infections seen across the continent, and let us hope long may it last.

Spain, one of the nations hit earliest and hardest by the pandemic, now has one of the lowest infection rates in Europe - just 63 cases per 100,000 people reported in the past 14 days.

The rate is twice as high in Italy, about six times higher in Germany and Poland and 12 times higher in Britain. A lot can change between now and Christmas, but providing we all do the right thing, it will be a time to celebrate.