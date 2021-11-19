Spain has scrapped its post-Brexit visa requirements for British touring performers in a win for the U.K. industry, but will it go all the way and scrap the 90 day ruling for all UK citizens coming to Spain?

The 90 day ruling has not gone down well in the United Kingdom.

For those who own businesses and second homes in Spain, it has made life extremely complicated and it has done little to encourage new property buyers or investors to come to Spain. Figures released yesterday by the Spanish tourist board Turespaña indicate that this winter, 3.5 million Britons will be coming to Spain, placing the U.K., as always, as the country’s largest and most important tourist market, so why is not Spain doing its best to make life easier for U.K. nationals?

It did a great job in helping Britons get through the residency permit changeover period, laying on extra staff and even granting an extension, so the Spanish government must surely realise how important the British are to Spain’s economy, the question is does it really appreciate it? If so, then scrap the 90 day ruling and the requirement to exchange a UK driving licence for a Spanish one. The French have decided to ditch it, so what can not Spain? Spain does appear to be aware of the issues facing Britons thanks to Brexit, so come on let’s get it all sorted as soon as possible.